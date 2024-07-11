Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys New Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 4,172.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 579,137 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth $2,768,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 224,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 61,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,490,000 after buying an additional 402,720 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,411 shares of company stock worth $7,646,571. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQH shares. UBS Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

