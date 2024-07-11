Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys New Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 423.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $232,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,397. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

