Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Match Group worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $2,410,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 285,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $31.59. 535,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491,577. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

