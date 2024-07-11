Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. Vertical Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRTN. Stephens reduced their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Marten Transport had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $249.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marten Transport news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $81,990.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Marten Transport by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 88.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

