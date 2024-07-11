MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $128,535,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,347 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,134,000 after purchasing an additional 204,660 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7,385.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 159,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,733,000 after buying an additional 157,448 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 425,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,567,000 after buying an additional 95,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.73.
MarketAxess Price Performance
Shares of MKTX traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,797. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.42 and a 12-month high of $297.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.38 and its 200 day moving average is $223.00.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MarketAxess Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.
Insider Activity at MarketAxess
In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
