Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Stock Price Up 777.8%

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 777.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. 56,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Maple Leaf Green World Trading Up 777.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.79.
About Maple Leaf Green World
Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.
