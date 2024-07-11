Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Lowered to $13.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of MTW stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $10.81. 28,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. Manitowoc has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.93 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 183.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

