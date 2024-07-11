LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Trading Down 2.5% on Analyst Downgrade

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $319.00 to $313.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LPL Financial traded as low as $264.80 and last traded at $266.03. 30,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 520,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.94.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.40.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $479,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,951,000 after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 63.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in LPL Financial by 42.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,627,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.62 and a 200 day moving average of $261.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

