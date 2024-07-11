London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £1,783,356.75 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 19,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,315 ($119.32), for a total value of £1,783,356.75 ($2,284,304.79).
Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 8th, Martin Brand sold 87,283 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,295 ($119.06), for a total value of £8,112,954.85 ($10,391,898.10).
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($118.73), for a total value of £2,269,700.03 ($2,907,262.75).
- On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($119.56), for a total value of £2,592,238.48 ($3,320,402.82).
- On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($117.20), for a total value of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,678,432,189.70).
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 9,216 ($118.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7,784 ($99.71) and a 12 month high of £110.80 ($141.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6,776.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,309.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,191.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on London Stock Exchange Group
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than London Stock Exchange Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.