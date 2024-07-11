London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £1,783,356.75 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2024

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 19,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,315 ($119.32), for a total value of £1,783,356.75 ($2,284,304.79).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 8th, Martin Brand sold 87,283 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,295 ($119.06), for a total value of £8,112,954.85 ($10,391,898.10).
  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($118.73), for a total value of £2,269,700.03 ($2,907,262.75).
  • On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($119.56), for a total value of £2,592,238.48 ($3,320,402.82).
  • On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($117.20), for a total value of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,678,432,189.70).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 9,216 ($118.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7,784 ($99.71) and a 12 month high of £110.80 ($141.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6,776.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,309.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,191.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($140.90) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.47) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,347 ($106.92).

View Our Latest Report on London Stock Exchange Group

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.