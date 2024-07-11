Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.95. Lilium shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 2,324,367 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Lilium Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in Lilium by 20.5% during the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

