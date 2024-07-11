Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $502.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of LII stock opened at $544.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.85 and its 200 day moving average is $476.84. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $326.15 and a 52-week high of $553.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,416,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

