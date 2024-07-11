Larson Financial Group LLC Has $344,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Ndwm LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.66. 1,171,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,325. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

