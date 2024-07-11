Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LARK opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Angela S. Hurt acquired 4,232 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,727 shares in the company, valued at $90,994.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 4,882 shares of company stock worth $93,804 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

