Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Shares Down 0.8%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 7,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Kinnevik Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $572.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.
Kinnevik Company Profile
Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.
