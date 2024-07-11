Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims MetLife (NYSE:MET) Target Price to $85.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.23.

MetLife stock opened at $71.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36. MetLife has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 21,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 18.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in MetLife by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in MetLife by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

