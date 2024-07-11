Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $48.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.89.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

