Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.66

Shares of Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.66 and last traded at C$6.57, with a volume of 81972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.97 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$8.73 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$115.54 million for the quarter. Karora Resources had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 2.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.6099675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

