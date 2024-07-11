Just Group (LON:JUST) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.37). Approximately 970,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,035,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.40 ($1.35).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 135 ($1.73) to GBX 160 ($2.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Just Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Just Group

Just Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.32, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 972.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 599,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £611,851.08 ($783,721.12). Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Just Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.