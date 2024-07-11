JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.86 and last traded at $55.94. Approximately 900,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,709,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- About the Markup Calculator
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.