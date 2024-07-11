JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.86 and last traded at $55.94. Approximately 900,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,709,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.