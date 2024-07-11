JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 1% Following Analyst Upgrade

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $209.00 to $211.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded as high as $207.33 and last traded at $207.18. Approximately 1,710,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,153,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.17.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.05.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

