JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 1% Following Analyst Upgrade

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $209.00 to $211.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded as high as $207.33 and last traded at $207.18. Approximately 1,710,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,153,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.17.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.05.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
