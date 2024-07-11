JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target to $39.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

BWIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

BWIN traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.21. 56,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,183. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $38.45.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $380.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $4,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.