Jefferies Financial Group Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $334.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $322.00 to $334.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.30.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $272.94 on Monday. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $200.18 and a 52 week high of $289.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.53.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

