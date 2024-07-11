iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.28

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.28 and last traded at $64.38, with a volume of 384776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.59.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $872.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

