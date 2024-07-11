iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.94

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.94 and last traded at $96.82, with a volume of 6472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.70.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.38.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,043.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 113,508 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 106,650 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,062,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,026,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,681,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.