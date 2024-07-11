iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.54

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.54 and last traded at $132.01, with a volume of 33162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.58.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
