iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.54

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.54 and last traded at $132.01, with a volume of 33162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.58.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

