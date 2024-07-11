iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.76. The company had a trading volume of 836,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,532. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

