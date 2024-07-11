iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.66. 896,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

