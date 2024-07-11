iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.69

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.69 and last traded at $57.34, with a volume of 184152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWT. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

