iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.51

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.51 and last traded at $69.38, with a volume of 173707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.80.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWY. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,166,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,805,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,061,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

