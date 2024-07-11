iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.51

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2024

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.51 and last traded at $69.38, with a volume of 173707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.80.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWY. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,166,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,805,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,061,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.