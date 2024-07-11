iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 469,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,318 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $416,000.

Shares of IMTM stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 216,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,536. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $40.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

