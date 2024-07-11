iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 152,087 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.34.
iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $244.57 million, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58.
About iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that earn the majority of their revenues from silver mining. SLVP was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
