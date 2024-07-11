iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.60

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.60 and last traded at $105.11, with a volume of 271841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.27.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,394,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $976,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

