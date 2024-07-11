iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.18

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.18 and last traded at $61.99, with a volume of 197513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.64.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Don’t Miss Out: This Lithium Stock Is Poised for Major Gains
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- It’ll Be Touch-and-Go for This Major Airline: Buy the Dip
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- What Is a Dividend Cut? An Exploration
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.