iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.18

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.18 and last traded at $61.99, with a volume of 197513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

