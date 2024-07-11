iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 78,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 135,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 404,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 227,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,179,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.49. 8,153,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,983,579. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

