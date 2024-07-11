iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.12

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.12 and last traded at $85.04, with a volume of 4367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

