iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,192,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,724. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $85.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $184.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.