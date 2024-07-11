iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,487.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IXJ traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,723. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.78.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.