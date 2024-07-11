iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.14

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.14 and last traded at $48.08, with a volume of 2689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
