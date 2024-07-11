iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.14

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.14 and last traded at $48.08, with a volume of 2689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

