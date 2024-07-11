iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.7% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $5.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $564.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,723. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $564.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $536.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.99. The company has a market capitalization of $486.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.