iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Integris Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Integris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.8% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $560.14. 1,300,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,506. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $565.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $537.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

