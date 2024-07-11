iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 759,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,809. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

