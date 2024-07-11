Investments & Financial Planning LLC Sells 209 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VBR stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,779. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.79 and its 200-day moving average is $182.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.