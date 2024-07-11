Investments & Financial Planning LLC Acquires 311,050 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 399.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,050 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 16.2% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Fox Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Fox Financial Inc now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 361.3% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 50,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39,714 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 365.3% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,942 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 381.0% during the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 159,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 126,228 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.37. 5,470,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

