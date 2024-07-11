Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Embree Financial Group’s Largest Position

Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 9.5% of Embree Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $48,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CV Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $5,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.19 on Wednesday, reaching $502.96. 27,905,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,198,039. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.41. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

