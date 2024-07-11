Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Stock Holdings Increased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRN. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 289.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 155.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,230. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.89. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $94.08 and a 1 year high of $142.46.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

