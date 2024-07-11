Integris Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,970 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 8.2% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,465,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,663,000 after purchasing an additional 294,495 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VTI traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.08. 1,992,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,884. The company has a market capitalization of $412.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $275.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

