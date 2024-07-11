Insider Selling: OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells $17,689.86 in Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 738 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $17,689.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $84,057.12.

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,078.08.

On Monday, July 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 104 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $2,424.24.

On Friday, June 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 514 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $12,438.80.

On Monday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $654.21.

On Thursday, June 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $266.64.

On Monday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 125 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $3,027.50.

On Friday, June 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 563 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $13,337.47.

On Monday, June 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 302 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $7,326.52.

On Thursday, May 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $116.75.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $116.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.33. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $8.52.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.98%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 251.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OFS Credit by 15.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OFS Credit by 596.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 116,525 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in OFS Credit by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 112,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Further Reading

