Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 210,000 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total value of $85,978,273.52.

On Friday, July 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total value of $47,927,061.42.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total transaction of $53,770,609.74.

On Friday, June 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82.

On Monday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02.

On Thursday, June 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57.

On Monday, June 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98.

On Friday, June 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34.

On Monday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $934.21. 2,347,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,666. The business has a 50-day moving average of $841.60 and a 200 day moving average of $758.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.88 billion, a PE ratio of 136.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $945.69.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $843.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.