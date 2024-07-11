Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $1,246,772.40 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,246,772.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,400,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $144,680,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $145.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.84 and a 200-day moving average of $114.21. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

