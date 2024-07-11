Insider Buying: Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Insider Purchases C$65,948.72 in Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) insider Brookfield Corporation purchased 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.37 per share, with a total value of C$65,948.72.
Brookfield Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 28th, Brookfield Corporation purchased 1,911 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.93 per share, with a total value of C$36,167.01.
Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of BBU.UN opened at C$26.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 1 year low of C$16.86 and a 1 year high of C$31.82.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
About Brookfield Business Partners
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
